Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after buying an additional 1,567,698 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 187.5% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 801,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 21,079 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 36.8% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 78,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 17.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

