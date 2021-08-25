KickToken [new] (KICK) Hits Market Cap of $22.54 Million

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One KickToken [new] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. KickToken [new] has a total market cap of $22.54 million and $2.56 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KickToken [new] has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00054365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00053861 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.76 or 0.00783141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00101740 BTC.

KickToken [new] Profile

KickToken [new] (KICK) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,493,719,872 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken [new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

