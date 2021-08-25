Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Purchases 50,000 Shares

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$49.13 per share, with a total value of C$2,456,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at C$12,282,500.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$48.86 per share, with a total value of C$2,443,000.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$50.77 per share, with a total value of C$2,538,500.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$50.41 per share, with a total value of C$2,520,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$49.82 per share, with a total value of C$2,491,000.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$50.24 per share, with a total value of C$2,511,920.00.

KL stock opened at C$49.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.10. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$40.07 and a 12-month high of C$72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.42.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$814.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$825.98 million. Equities analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.92.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

