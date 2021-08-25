Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 1,005 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,437 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,701 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.37.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $75.21. 51,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,430,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

