Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $25,000. South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 57.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $216.74. 38,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105,637. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.71. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $117.25 and a 52 week high of $218.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,582 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,374. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

