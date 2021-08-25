Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 260 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,172,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $364,950,000 after purchasing an additional 75,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,298. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $611,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,566. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

