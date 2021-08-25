Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys New Stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,285,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,625,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,531,000.

OTCMKTS:VMEOV traded down $4.92 on Wednesday, reaching $52.08. The stock had a trading volume of 39,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,933. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Vimeo in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

