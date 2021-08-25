Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $204,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,930,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,564,000 after buying an additional 613,292 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,095,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,965,000 after purchasing an additional 147,390 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,075,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,975,000 after buying an additional 187,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3,862.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,817,000 after buying an additional 4,299,912 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.91. The company had a trading volume of 21,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

