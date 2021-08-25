Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $313,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.08. 66,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,280,935. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

