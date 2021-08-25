Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,174 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,055,000 after buying an additional 30,702,751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,018,000 after buying an additional 8,437,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 148.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 129.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $890,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 785,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,897,146.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,150,370 shares of company stock worth $19,860,670 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,334,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

