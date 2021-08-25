Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Gap Up to $19.13

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.13, but opened at $19.84. Kite Realty Group Trust shares last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 14,940 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KRG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at $47,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

