Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Upgraded at Raymond James

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

KRG opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 119.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $2,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

