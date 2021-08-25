KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Receives $20.48 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.48.

KREF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $224,878.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,679,314.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $15,052,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 770,485 shares of company stock valued at $15,493,375. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,220 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 28,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 205,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,590. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 619.94, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.73. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.