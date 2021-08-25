KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Receives $20.48 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.48.
KREF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.
In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $224,878.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,679,314.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $15,052,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 770,485 shares of company stock valued at $15,493,375. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 205,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,590. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 619.94, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.73. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $23.42.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.
