KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Insider Sells $505,106.91 in Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) insider Lars Letonoff sold 22,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $505,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lars Letonoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Lars Letonoff sold 18,267 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $405,162.06.

On Monday, August 16th, Lars Letonoff sold 300,954 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $5,995,003.68.

Shares of KNBE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.47. 773,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,362. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.89.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,962,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,160,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,707,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,345,000. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KNBE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

