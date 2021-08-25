KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KnowBe4 Inc. is a provider of security awareness platform. KnowBe4 Inc. is based in TAMPA BAY, Fla. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. KnowBe4 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $22.47. 773,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,362. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.89.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that KnowBe4 will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KnowBe4 news, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 52,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $1,201,010.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,502.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremiah Daly sold 3,416,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $68,065,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,882,242 shares of company stock worth $137,432,853.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

