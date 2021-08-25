Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Trading Up 6.6%

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s share price was up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $97.73 and last traded at $97.68. Approximately 2,852 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 232,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.61.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 1,147 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $97,208.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,543,862.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 83,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $7,324,218.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 183,599 shares of company stock valued at $16,026,858 and sold 21,997 shares valued at $1,922,417. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

