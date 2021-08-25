Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 947.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Kohl’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 0.9% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Kohl’s by 166.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Kohl’s by 47.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSS opened at $60.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.14. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.24.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

