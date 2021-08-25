Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded Koninklijke DSM to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke DSM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Shares of Koninklijke DSM stock opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.36. Koninklijke DSM has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $53.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.7252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.