Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 4,859 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.2% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 115,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,559,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,558,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,063,269. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $162.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

