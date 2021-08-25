Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,328 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $12,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. United Bank grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 8,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $261.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,108. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.15 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.59.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.