Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $10.30 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,125,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ETN traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $170.21. The company had a trading volume of 976,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,306. The firm has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $96.24 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,319 shares of company stock valued at $7,918,856. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

