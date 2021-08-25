Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $10.38 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,396 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,598 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 52.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Oracle stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,691,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,888,644. The company has a market cap of $247.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

