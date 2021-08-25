Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 545,828 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,760,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,357 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 183.7% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 21.4% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 54,865 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,267 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.24. 11,581,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,993,752. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

