Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,162 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,459 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.4% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $72,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 72,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its position in Visa by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 46,316 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in Visa by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 228,196 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,638 shares during the period. Finally, VeraBank N.A. increased its position in Visa by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 1,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.59. 5,224,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,186,129. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.08.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

