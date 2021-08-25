Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 343,274 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 343,274 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for 2.2% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.87% of Quanta Services worth $109,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 11.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PWR. B. Riley raised their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.73.

PWR stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $102.70.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

