Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Invests $3.57 Million in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the first quarter worth about $234,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESLT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.38. 1,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.68. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $110.69 and a 52-week high of $147.21.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

