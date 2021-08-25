Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Buys New Holdings in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 673,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,121,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 3.54% of Innoviz Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on INVZ. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of INVZ traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.40. 22,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,852. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.17. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.85 and a quick ratio of 13.71.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.40).

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

