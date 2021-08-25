Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Has $18.95 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for about 1.4% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $18,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $4.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.29. 94,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.97. The stock has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.