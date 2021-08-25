Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,274 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 126,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,212,810. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

