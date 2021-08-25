Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Invests $90.74 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 256,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $90,743,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 6.7% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.3% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.9% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 104,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,050,000 after purchasing an additional 49,208 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.8% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,939.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 54,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.22. The stock had a trading volume of 996,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,739,762. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $360.75. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $374.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

