Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Takes $15.78 Million Position in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 457,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,775,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,144,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,189,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,281,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kenon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Kenon by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEN traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.00. 33,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,565. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 162.95% and a return on equity of 51.62%.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

