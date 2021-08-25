Kuverit (KUV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $58.00

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded up 48.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 25th. Kuverit has a total market cap of $449,937.28 and $58.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Kuverit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00054336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00052930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.64 or 0.00786568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00101582 BTC.

About Kuverit

KUV is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,417,841,382 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

