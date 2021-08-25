Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $31,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LH opened at $302.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $170.05 and a twelve month high of $307.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LH. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.07.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

