Lake Point Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 5,679 Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF makes up about 0.2% of Lake Point Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lake Point Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,791,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,108,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $723,000.

Shares of BNDW stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $80.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,614. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.65. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $82.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

