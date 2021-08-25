Lake Point Wealth Management Buys New Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.82. The stock had a trading volume of 73,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,339. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.97.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

