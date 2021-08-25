Lake Point Wealth Management Makes New $96,000 Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,761,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,701,433,000 after purchasing an additional 306,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,090,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,020,000 after purchasing an additional 139,461 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,999,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,950,000 after purchasing an additional 189,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,784,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,867,000 after acquiring an additional 37,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,740,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,882,000 after acquiring an additional 269,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,024 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,454 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. boosted their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $186.97. The company had a trading volume of 40,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,786. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

