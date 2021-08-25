Lake Point Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Energy Transfer makes up 0.1% of Lake Point Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,055,000 after buying an additional 30,702,751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,018,000 after buying an additional 8,437,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,094,000 after buying an additional 3,525,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 148.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after buying an additional 3,012,609 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 129.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,952,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,089,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $9,993,722.76. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 46,828,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,417,134.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 2,150,370 shares of company stock worth $19,860,670 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 65,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,334,806. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

