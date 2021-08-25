Lake Point Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 215 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2021

Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVOO. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $320,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.03. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,631. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.47. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $119.28 and a 12 month high of $187.86.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.