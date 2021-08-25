Lake Point Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 215 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVOO. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $320,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.03. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,631. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.47. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $119.28 and a 12 month high of $187.86.

