Lake Point Wealth Management Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2021

Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 651.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 51,601 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 310,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,498,000 after purchasing an additional 177,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 56,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $77.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,885. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.04.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.