Lake Point Wealth Management Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 651.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 51,601 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 310,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,498,000 after purchasing an additional 177,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 56,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $77.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,885. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.04.

