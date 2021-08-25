Lancaster Colony (LANC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect Lancaster Colony to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $183.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.43. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $162.53 and a 52 week high of $201.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LANC. Sidoti began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

