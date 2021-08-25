Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 30,662 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 338.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,662 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 581.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,035,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,433,000 after acquiring an additional 142,509 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 298,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 117,831 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 227,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 110,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETH. Argus upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

ETH stock opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22. The company has a market capitalization of $662.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.19. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $32.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $178.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.30 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.21%. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.19%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale, and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

