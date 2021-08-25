Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.47 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,515 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after buying an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after buying an additional 273,141 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after purchasing an additional 910,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,469,680,000 after purchasing an additional 105,856 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $169.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $268.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.21 and a 1-year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

