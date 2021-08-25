Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) by 1,025.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,852 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFFEU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $14,880,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $10,889,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $8,533,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $8,037,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $7,440,000.

Shares of CFFEU stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

