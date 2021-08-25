Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 1,153 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of PriceSmart worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 28.3% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,804,000 after buying an additional 227,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,085,000 after buying an additional 195,612 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 869.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after buying an additional 139,198 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 1,426.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after buying an additional 88,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,617,000 after buying an additional 41,272 shares during the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $83.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.24.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $895.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Ana Luisa Bianchi sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $50,715.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,049.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $535,713.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,901,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,601,599.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,246 shares of company stock valued at $8,733,706 over the last three months. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

