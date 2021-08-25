Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 29,369 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,879 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,369 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Workday by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,361 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Workday by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,130,690,000 after purchasing an additional 207,483 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Workday by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,922 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Workday by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Workday by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,449,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,478,000 after purchasing an additional 438,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $245.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of -346.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.32 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.84.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$250.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.16.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

