Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $1.21 Million Position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

XMTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

Get Xometry alerts:

Shares of XMTR opened at $71.07 on Wednesday. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($1.16). Equities analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.