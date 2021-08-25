Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $164.22. 1,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,726. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $120.92 and a 1-year high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

