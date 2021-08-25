Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Largo Resources’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Largo Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Largo Resources.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $54.29 million for the quarter. Largo Resources had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.44%.

LGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Largo Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at about $5,939,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at about $436,817,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at about $178,000.

Largo Resources stock opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.64 million and a P/E ratio of 41.97. Largo Resources has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $18.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

