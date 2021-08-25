Lawrence Page Sells 13,889 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total transaction of $37,997,803.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lawrence Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total transaction of $37,923,081.16.

On Thursday, July 29th, Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,733.78, for a total transaction of $37,966,736.64.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,343.25, for a total transaction of $32,545,399.25.

GOOG opened at $2,847.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,656.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,860.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

