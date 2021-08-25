Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $380,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) will announce sales of $380,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings. Leap Therapeutics also reported sales of $380,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $1.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.18% and a negative net margin of 2,161.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million.

LPTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 113.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 43,472 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 39.1% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 151,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 492.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 150,685 shares in the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,718. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

